AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Sophia Britto, marketing coordinator of the Don Harrington Discovery Center, joined Today in Amarillo Wednesday Morning and discussed some upcoming Discovery Center Events.

Britto detailed their annual Ring in the New Year event that will take place on New Year’s Eve. They will host scheduled science demonstrations at 12:45 p.m., 1:45 p.m., 2:45 p.m., and 3:45 p.m. Admission and tickets to the event are free.

Britto also discussed their MLK Jr. Day Camp that will be held on Jan. 15. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will be for kids aged three through fourth grade. It will offer campers the chance to learn science-based curriculum from qualified teachers.

Spots are limited and registration is available now.

