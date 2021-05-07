The Detten Family shares their experience with Children’s Miracle Network

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – There are 10,000 sick or injured kids in our region, and the Children’s Miracle Network is there to help.

Miracle Week continues through Saturday with:

May 7 — Home Run Derby ; play baseball at Rick Klein Baseball Field from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

; play baseball at Rick Klein Baseball Field from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. May 8 — CMN Family Night; celebrate CMN at the Discovery Center from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Lindsey Kinard, Director of Children’s Miracle Network Amarillo, said all of the money raised stays in the region to help Miracle Kids all over the Panhandle.

“Everything that we raise here stays local,” Kinard said. “Children’s Miracle Network helps the top 26 counties in the Texas Panhandle, and when people give to CMN, that money stays right here to help kids in the Texas Panhandle.”

To donate to CMN and help out families like the Detten family click here.