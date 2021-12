City View is honoring some of our local first responders in the City View Hero Parade.

Saturday, December 18th, they will be gathering near the City View Elementary at 7 pm. Our local first responders will park at the end of the parade route handing out toys and gifts for the kids along with Santa.

You can also enjoy some local food trucks and see the train from the play Texas.

You are asked to please not park your car on the curbside of the school to help keep the kids safe.