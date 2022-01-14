The Center for Advancement is Offering GED Classes

The Center for Advancement is now offering GED classes. They have partnered with Amarillo College to give 8 weeks of instructor taught sessions Monday-Thursday from 9 am to 12 pm. All classes, workbooks, and instruction are free.

Enrollment is running from January 10th through January 20th at the Center for Advancement at 2308 SW 7th Ave in Amarillo. Women will need to schedule an appointment for enrollment by calling 806-358-7803. Classes will start Monday, January 24th.

For more information or to enroll online, visit www.sharinghopeministry.org