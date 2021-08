AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) -- Deputies attempted to make a routine traffic stop when the vehicle fled and another vehicle associated with the suspect hit the deputies marked patrol vehicle on Aug. 19, according to the Potter County Sheriff's Office.

The office said that Deputies stopped a white Toyota Rav-4 bearing California License Plate #8SNS404, suspected of being involved in criminal activities on I-40 Eastbound at mile 60. According to the office, the vehicle exited W IH 40 at Hope Road and began to flee from deputies.