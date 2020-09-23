The Boy Scouts of America are hosting a Space Derby

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT ) – The Boy Scouts of America Golden Spread Council will be hosting their first-ever Space Derby.

The event will be October 10th at Camp Don Harrington and will feature both traditional track guided wood rocket races and a paper rocket kit competition based on distance.

Registration for the event costs 5 dollars or 5 cans of food. All canned food proceeds will benefit the High Plains Food Bank, Southwest Church of Christ, and the Washington Avenue Christian Church community outreach programs.

Registration is currently open to Cub Scouts and will be open to the general public for grades K through 5 starting on October 1st.

All other ages, including Adults, can register to compete in the winner take all open division starting October 1st. Registration closes on October 8th. Participants must register in person at the Don and Sybil Harrington Scout Service Center at 401 Tascosa Road.

