AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Golden Spread Council is bringing back the Scout-o-Rama set for Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Austin Park. The event is an interactive display of the best of our local scouts, as they show off a wide range of skills.

Scouts of all ages from the area will create and operate an activity or display booth, giving the public a chance to see what the organization does, from cooking cobbler in a dutch oven, pinewood derby racing, climbing over a lashed rope monkey bridge, learning to make rope, proper flag retirement, launching air powered rockets, or playing games with a compass and setting up a model campsite.

The event is free of charge and open to the public. Several food trucks will be on site and the opening ceremony will kick off at 9:15 with a presentation of the colors, a flyover, and a flag.