The Big Breakfast Challenge hosted by Yolos Food Truck

Joining us early this morning on Today in Amarillo was the owner of Yolos food truck, Yolanda Grazier. She comes to talk about the Big Breakfast Challenge they’re hosting this Saturday. The challenge starts at 7PM and is starring famous YouTuber, Raina Huang. The challenge will include:

2 meat breakfast burritos
1 tower stack peanut butter, banana and peanut butter and jelly french toast
1 breakfast pile up
& 2 Texas-sized cinnamon rolls

Yolos will be serving breakfast beginning at 5PM until the time of the challenge off of 45th & Georgia.

For more information you can visit their Facebook page here.

