The best time to eat Thanksgiving dinner

Health experts weigh in on the best time of day to eat a big meal. Turns out, you should plan your holiday feast a few hours before you go to bed.

(FOX NEWS) — Thanksgiving is finally here.

Which means it’s time to stuff our stomachs full of food.

But when exactly is the best time of day to do it?

Health experts dished their turkey day advice to Huff Post.

When it comes to eating a large meal, it’s best to keep it on the earlier side.

A nutrition professor at Columbia University recommends giving your body about 2 to 3 hours to digest before going to bed.

If you over-indulge during your holiday feast, physical activity may help settle your stomach.

A registered dietitian says reclining after a big meal can aggravate digestion.

But if you enjoy your dinner in the afternoon, make sure to eat a light snack before you go to sleep.

The Latest from MyHighPlains.com: