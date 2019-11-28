The best time to eat Thanksgiving dinner

(FOX NEWS) — Thanksgiving is finally here.
Which means it’s time to stuff our stomachs full of food.
But when exactly is the best time of day to do it?
Health experts dished their turkey day advice to Huff Post.
When it comes to eating a large meal, it’s best to keep it on the earlier side.
A nutrition professor at Columbia University recommends giving your body about 2 to 3 hours to digest before going to bed.
If you over-indulge during your holiday feast, physical activity may help settle your stomach.
A registered dietitian says reclining after a big meal can aggravate digestion.
But if you enjoy your dinner in the afternoon, make sure to eat a light snack before you go to sleep.
The Latest from MyHighPlains.com:
- CDC provides guidance on how to code for possible vaping, e-cigarette-related injuries
- OPEN – Train derailment temporarily closes US 287 in Oklahoma
- Strangers surprise Texas waitress with new car
- Trial delayed for New Mexico man accused of killing girl
- New Mexico man gets over 2 years in Delaware swatting case