“The Beethoven Odyssey” Brings Music To Life

(WYFF/NBC News) A South Carolina pianist is working to bring Beethoven’s music to the masses in celebration of the composer’s 250th birthday.

“Rather than say, ‘I’m only going to play this music if you pay me for it,’ that wasn’t the spirit that this project was conceived in. It’s something that I want to do regardless of whether I can make money at it. I would say, it’s the biggest goal of my life so far,” pianist Zack Hughes says.

Hughes, classically trained at Julliard, is working to memorize all 32 of his favorite composer’s piano sonatas.

He’s calling it “The Beethoven Odyssey,” and will play the sonatas in a series of free concerts next year.

“I hope that people who would never think of listening to Beethoven – I hope that they will come and perhaps have a chance to hear his music in a different light,” he says.

