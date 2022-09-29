AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Celebrate Hispanic heritage here in Amarillo at the Hispanic Heritage Luncheon and Awards Celebration.

Los Barrios de Amarillo, the Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee, and the Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce are coming together to recognize the contributions that Hispanic and Latin Americans have made to society. This year’s theme is “Unidos: Inclusivity for a Stronger Nation”, highlighting what local organizations dedicated to serving the Hispanic community are working to achieve.

The event will be on October 12th in the Grand Plaza at the Amarillo Civic Center. Lunch lines begin at 1130 and the program begins at 12.