AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Quinton Marquez joined Today in Amarillo and spoke about the Barrio Neighborhood’s upcoming Hispanic Heritage Luncheon set to take place at 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 12 at the Amarillo Civic Center in the Heritage Room.
The event will double as an award ceremony where the organization will honor and recognize local leaders in the community.
Some of the awards they will be giving out include:
- Young Rising Star
- Lifetime Heart of the Barrio
- Business Community Service
- Hispanic Woman of the Year
- Hispanic Man of the Year
Click here to nominate an individual for an award.
