AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Quinton Marquez joined Today in Amarillo and spoke about the Barrio Neighborhood’s upcoming Hispanic Heritage Luncheon set to take place at 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 12 at the Amarillo Civic Center in the Heritage Room.

The event will double as an award ceremony where the organization will honor and recognize local leaders in the community.

Some of the awards they will be giving out include:

Young Rising Star

Lifetime Heart of the Barrio

Business Community Service

Hispanic Woman of the Year

Hispanic Man of the Year

Click here to nominate an individual for an award.

