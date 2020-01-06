The Barrio is celebrating local art at Let’s Art Amarillo

The Barrio of Amarillo joins us today to talk about Let’s Art Amarillo. They will be showcasing some art from local artists and giving a tour of local historic sites from around the Barrio area, beginning from the Wesley Community Center.

On Thursday, January 16th, they will begin with a bus tour to different historical places around town from 5:45 pm to 6:45 pm and a preview show of the art that you can buy from 7 pm to 9 pm.

On Friday, January 17th, they will have another preview show for the art from 2 pm to 8 pm at the Wesley Community Center.

And on Saturday, January 18th, they will have the 2020 Premiere Show from 5 pm to 8 pm.

The Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee will be receiving 50% of the proceeds from the art sales to help with their projects around the neighborhood.

