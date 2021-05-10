The ASCA Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Senior Citizens Association will be holding a pancake breakfast fundraiser on Saturday, May 15th. It will be in the Central Church of Christ basement from 7:30 am to 11:30 am.
They will be serving pancakes, bacon, sausage, fruit, juice, and coffee.
Tickets are $8 for adults in advance or $10 at the door. Kids 5 and under are $5.
For more information or to purchase tickets, call 806-374-5500.
