AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Berkeley Hilliard from the Amarillo Zoo joined Today in Amarillo with Nelson the Milk Snake. Hilliard also discussed weather closures for the Amarillo Zoo.

Snow/Winter Weather at the Amarillo Zoo:

Reasons for exhibit closures at the zoo:

  • If the forecasted high is 32 degrees or below
  • There are multiple fall risks due to ice/snow

Reason limitations would be placed on certain exhibits:

  • If the temperature is between 32 degrees and 45 degrees, the following animals will not be allowed on exhibit:
    • Ring-Tailed Lemurs
    • Black-handed Spider Monkeys
    • Badger
  • If the temperature is between 35 degrees and 45 degrees, these animals can be on exhibit but may not be visible:
    • Pot Bellied Pig
    • Lion
    • Tiger
    • Bear
    • Bobcat
    • Kangaroo
  • During temps that are between 45 degrees and 60 degrees, these animals may be on exhibit but may not be visible:
    • Black-Tailed Spider Monkeys
    • Ringed-tailed Lemurs
    • Serval
  • These animals will not be on exhibit until:
    • Macaws/Parrots-70 degrees and above
    • Tortoises-65 degrees and above during the winter season
      • Leopard Tortoises will be in the herp
      • Female Sulcata will be placed with the male in the house. Observe for any aggression

Severe Weather Closures:

Closures:

  • If a severe thunderstorm or tornado warning is issued.
    • All animals will be moved to indoor holdings
    • Admissions staff will close the gates to the zoo
    • Zoo guests will be shown areas of shelter

High Wind Warning:

  • The zoo will close if there are high winds that are causing things to fall that may pose a threat to guests, keepers, or animals.
  • In case of high winds, some animals may be confined to their indoor holding areas and may not be fully visible

Heat Advisory:

  • The zoo will close if high temps are forecasted higher than 103 degrees
  • The zoo’s decision will be made 24 hours in advance so they can notify the public.

Holidays:

The Amarillo Zoo will also be closed on the following holidays:

  • Thanksgiving Day
  • Christmas Eve – will close at three p.m.
  • Christmas Day
  • New Year’s Day
  • Easter
  • Independence Day – will close at three p.m.

Find out more about the Amarillo Zoo here.

For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.