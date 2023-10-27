AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Berkeley Hilliard from the Amarillo Zoo joined Today in Amarillo with Nelson the Milk Snake. Hilliard also discussed weather closures for the Amarillo Zoo.
Snow/Winter Weather at the Amarillo Zoo:
Reasons for exhibit closures at the zoo:
- If the forecasted high is 32 degrees or below
- There are multiple fall risks due to ice/snow
Reason limitations would be placed on certain exhibits:
- If the temperature is between 32 degrees and 45 degrees, the following animals will not be allowed on exhibit:
- Ring-Tailed Lemurs
- Black-handed Spider Monkeys
- Badger
- If the temperature is between 35 degrees and 45 degrees, these animals can be on exhibit but may not be visible:
- Pot Bellied Pig
- Lion
- Tiger
- Bear
- Bobcat
- Kangaroo
- During temps that are between 45 degrees and 60 degrees, these animals may be on exhibit but may not be visible:
- Black-Tailed Spider Monkeys
- Ringed-tailed Lemurs
- Serval
- These animals will not be on exhibit until:
- Macaws/Parrots-70 degrees and above
- Tortoises-65 degrees and above during the winter season
- Leopard Tortoises will be in the herp
- Female Sulcata will be placed with the male in the house. Observe for any aggression
Severe Weather Closures:
Closures:
- If a severe thunderstorm or tornado warning is issued.
- All animals will be moved to indoor holdings
- Admissions staff will close the gates to the zoo
- Zoo guests will be shown areas of shelter
High Wind Warning:
- The zoo will close if there are high winds that are causing things to fall that may pose a threat to guests, keepers, or animals.
- In case of high winds, some animals may be confined to their indoor holding areas and may not be fully visible
Heat Advisory:
- The zoo will close if high temps are forecasted higher than 103 degrees
- The zoo’s decision will be made 24 hours in advance so they can notify the public.
Holidays:
The Amarillo Zoo will also be closed on the following holidays:
- Thanksgiving Day
- Christmas Eve – will close at three p.m.
- Christmas Day
- New Year’s Day
- Easter
- Independence Day – will close at three p.m.
Find out more about the Amarillo Zoo here.
