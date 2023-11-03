AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Nichole Robinson from the Amarillo Zoo joined Today in Amarillo Friday morning and showed off the zoo’s brand-new Red-Eyed Crocodile Skink.

Robinson also took some time to discuss weather-related closures for the Amarillo Zoo.

Snow/Winter Weather at the Amarillo Zoo:

Reasons for exhibit closures at the zoo:

If the forecasted high is 32 degrees or below

There are multiple fall risks due to ice/snow

Reasons limitations would be placed on certain exhibits:

If the temperature is between 32 degrees and 45 degrees, the following animals will not be allowed on exhibit: Ring-Tailed Lemurs Black-handed Spider Monkeys Badger

If the temperature is between 35 degrees and 45 degrees, these animals can be on exhibit but may not be visible: Pot Bellied Pig Lion Tiger Bear Bobcat Kangaroo

During temps that are between 45 degrees and 60 degrees, these animals may be on exhibit but may not be visible: Black-Tailed Spider Monkeys Ringed-tailed Lemurs Serval

These animals will not be on exhibit until certain temps are reached: Macaws/Parrots: 70 degrees and above Tortoises: 65 degrees and above during the winter season Leopard Tortoises will be in the herp Female Sulcata will be placed with the male in the house and the public should observe for any aggression.



Severe Weather Closures:

Closures:

If a severe thunderstorm or tornado warning is issued: All animals will be moved to indoor holdings; Admissions staff will close the gates to the zoo; and Zoo guests will be shown areas of shelter.



High Wind Warning:

The zoo will close if there are high winds that are causing things to fall that may pose a threat to guests, keepers, or animals; and

In case of high winds, some animals may be confined to their indoor holding areas and may not be fully visible.

Heat Advisory:

The zoo will close if high temps are forecasted higher than 103 degrees; and

The zoo’s decision will be made 24 hours before they can notify the public.

Holidays:

The Amarillo Zoo will also be closed on the following holidays:

Thanksgiving Day

Christmas Eve – will close at three p.m.

Christmas Day

New Year’s Day

Easter

Independence Day – will close at three p.m.

