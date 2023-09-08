AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Berkeley Hilliard from the Amarillo Zoo joined Today in Amarillo on Friday morning and introduced Max the Eclectus Parrot. Hilliard also talked about some upcoming zoo events.

Homeschool at the Zoo (HATZ)

The zoo is set to host “Homeschool at the Zoo (HATZ)” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. beginning on Sept. 20. Details include the following:

For ages 6-12 years of age;

Displays how elements play their part in ecosystems;

It is a 90-minute program that takes place on the third Wednesday of every other month; and

Admission is $5 per child.

Boo at the Zoo

The Amarillo Zoo is hosting their boo at the Zoo on Oct. 13 and 14 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event will have Halloween-themed activities, costumed characters, animal enrichment, treat stations, crafts, games, and more!

Tickets are $6 a person and you can pre-purchase tickets starting Sept. 13 by clicking here.

Zoo etiquette

The Amarillo Zoo also shared tips for visiting guests on behavior and etiquette. These tips will help you and the animals enjoy your zoo day!

Respect the animals;

No outside food or drinks;

Do not sit stand or climb on fences or barriers;

No smoking or vaping;

Do not feed the animals

Find out more about the Amarillo Zoo here.

