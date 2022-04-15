AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Berkeley Hilliard with the Amarillo Zoo introduces us to one of their Animal Ambassitors, Bullet the Rabbit. He is a former pet and loves to eat carrots and chew on things.

You can get to know him and many other animal ambassadors at the Easter Eggcitement event this weekend. On saturday, April 16, the Amarillo Zoo will be hosting an event full of games, animal enrichment, and encounters. Tickets are $6 and can be purchased at the Amarillo Zoo website. Children ages 2 and under get in for free. They are also accepting volunteers for the event. You can find out more on how to help out, here.

Additionally, the public can come out and help make Thompson Park a little cleaner with the Amarillo Parks and Recreation Department. The event is on April 23rd, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and you can sign up to help by contacting the Amarillo Zoo Education Department at (806) 670-0792.