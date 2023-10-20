AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Nichole Robinson, visitor specialist for the Amarillo Zoo, joined Today in Amarillo with an unnamed White Tree Frog. Robinson also discussed weather closures for the Amarillo Zoo.

Snow/Winter Weather at the Amarillo Zoo:

Closure:

If the forecasted high is 32 degrees or below There are multiple fall risks due to ice/snow

Limitations:

If the temperature is between 32 degrees and 45 degrees, the following animals will not be allowed on exhibit Ring-Tailed Lemurs

Black-handed Spider Monkeys

Badger If the temperature is between 35 degrees and 45 degrees, some animals can be on exhibit but may not be visible. Pot Bellied Pig

Lion

Tiger

Bear

Bobcat

Kangaroo Temps between 45 degrees and 60 degrees, some animals can be on exhibit but may not be visible Black-Tailed Spider Monkeys

Ringed-tailed Lemurs

Serval The following animals will not be allowed on exhibit until: Macaws/Parrots-70 degrees and above

Tortoises-65 degrees and above. During the winter season: Leopard Tortoises will be in the herp Female Sulcata will be placed with the male in the house. Observe for any aggression



Severe Weather Closures:

Closures:

If a severe thunderstorm or tornado warning is issued. All animals will be moved to indoor holdings

Admissions staff will close the gates to the zoo

Zoo guests will be shown areas of shelter

High Wind Warning:

The zoo will close if there are high winds that are causing things to fall that may pose a threat to guests, keepers, or animals. In case of high winds, some animals may be confined to their indoor holding areas and may not be fully visible

Heat Advisory:

The zoo will close if high temps are forecasted higher than 103 degrees The zoo’s decision will be made 24 hours in advance so they can notify the public.

Holidays:

The Amarillo Zoo will also be closed on the following holidays:

Thanksgiving Day Christmas Eve – will close at three p.m. Christmas Day New Year’s Day Easter Independence Day – will close at three p.m.

