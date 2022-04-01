AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Zoo joined us on Today in Amarillo to talk about one of their animal ambassadors, Stitch the Red-footed Tortoise.

They will be having events all this month, starting with this weekend when you can experience the Amarillo Zoo with a guided tour. Learn stories of their famous animal ambassadors like Stitch, and more about the zoo itself. Tickets are $10 a person which includes regular admission.

They will also host the Amarillo Zoo Summer Camp. Registration is live for children ages 6-12 years old. Half and full days are available.

And don’t forget about Easter Eggcitement at the zoo. On Saturday, April 16th, from 9:30 am to 3:00 pm. They will have games, animal enrichment, and encounters. Tickets are $6 per person, and children 2 and under get in free.

They will be cleaning up Thompson Park on Saturday, April 23 from 9:00 a.m. to noon. You can sign up to help by contacting the Amarillo Zoo Education Department at (806) 670-0792.