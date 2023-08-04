AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Berkeley Hilliard, a curator with the Amarillo Zoo, joined Today in Amarillo on Friday to introduce her rescue kitten, Leo.

Leo is a kitten who suffers from Cerebellar Hypoplasia which affects his cognitive function causing his coordination to be off.

Berkeley also discussed some of Amarillo Zoo’s upcoming events.

Leo, the “paw”-fect rescue kitten

International cat day

The Amarillo Zoo, along with sponsors Amarillo Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics and Raising Canes, is celebrating its cat ambassadors with special treats and educational chats. The International Cat Day event will run on Aug. 5 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

A cat-themed craft station will be available for guests, including cat face painting. Guests will also be introduced to some animal ambassadors during the safari show, and flyers will also be available from Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare with information on how you can adopt your “pawfect” addition to the family!

Zoo etiquette

The Amarillo Zoo also shared tips for visiting guests on behavior and etiquette. These tips will help you and the animals enjoy your zoo day!

Respect the animals

No outside food or drinks

Do not sit stand or climb on fences or barriers

No smoking or vaping

Do not feed the animals

Best time to come to the zoo

With temperatures still being hot, the zoo noted that the best time to visit remains when they open and into the late morning, when the animals are most alert and tend to interact more with their surroundings.

Find out more about the Amarillo Zoo here.

