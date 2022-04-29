AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Zoo will have multiple events throughout the month of May.

They will be giving guided zoo tours on Saturday, May 7, where you can explore the zoo and hear stories of some of the famous Animal Ambassadors. You can learn about the origins of the zoo and take a look behind the scenes. Tickets are $10 per person, including regular admission. You can buy your tickets on the Amarillo Zoo website.

Every Saturday beginning on May 14 and running through August 13, the zoo will be hosting Safari Saturdays. They will have a Safari show at 11 a.m. with some of their education staff and you can meet some of the animal ambassadors up close. They will also have Keeper Chats and Animal Enrichments at 1 p.m. You can follow their Facebook and Instagram to see the full schedule.

And don’t forget about Endangered Species Day. The Zoo will be celebrating on May 21 with all kinds of ways to learn more about critically endangered animals. Learn more about the harms of the illegal pet trade and meet a few animals that were saved from that industry. They will feature the Bengal Tiger and talk about how the world’s largest cat species is getting closer to extinction. You can also see the black-footed ferret, Filly, and learn more about the amazing comeback of the Prairie Bandit.