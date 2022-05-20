AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Zoo will have multiple events throughout the summer.

Don’t forget about Endangered Species Day. The Zoo will be celebrating tomorrow, May 21st with all kinds of ways to learn more about critically endangered animals. Learn more about the harms of the illegal pet trade and meet a few animals that were saved from that industry. They will feature the Bengal Tiger and talk about how the world’s largest cat species is getting closer to extinction. You can also see the black-footed ferret, Filly, and learn more about the amazing comeback of the Prairie Bandit.

Every Saturday through August 13th, the zoo will be hosting Safari Saturdays. They will have a Safari show at 11 a.m. with some of their education staff and you can meet some of the animal ambassadors up close. They will also have Keeper Chats and Animal Enrichments at 1 p.m. You can follow their Facebook and Instagram to see the full schedule.

And this summer, you can get wild at the Amarillo Zoo with their Summer Camps. Children 6-12 years old can sign up for one of the themed camps. Discover the food animals love to eat at Good Grub from June 6 to 10. Explore the Amazon Rainforest at Rainforest Adventures from June 20 to 24. Meet the zoo’s flying animal ambassadors in Mighty Wings from June 27 to July 1. Get in touch with your inner scientist with Animals in S.T.E.A.M. from July 11 to 15. And discover various ecosystems with Eco-explorers from August 1 to 5.

You can get tickets and find out more about the zoo over on their website.