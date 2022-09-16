AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Zoo is preparing for the spooky return of Boo at the Zoo. It will be an evening filled with Halloween-themed activities, including costumed characters, animal enrichment, treat stations, crafts, games, and more. Boo at the Zoo will be Friday, Oct. 21, and Saturday, Oct. 22 from 6 pm to 9 pm. Tickets are on sale now.

The Amarillo Zoo will also be preparing for the colder temperatures of fall soon. This means some animals may be moved indoors to help stay warm. The tortoises will be moved to their indoor holding facilities, and the monkeys and lemurs will start having access to their inside holding areas. This is all to maintain the health and safety of the animals at the zoo. You can read more about the Amarillo Zoo’s weather policy on their social media pages.