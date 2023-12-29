AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Nichole Robinson and Sydnee Pratt joined Today in Amarillo on Friday morning and introduced the zoo’s Legless Lizards Brittney and Chad.

Robinson and Pratt also discussed some upcoming events at the zoo.

HomeSchool at the Zoo(HATZ)

HomeSchool at the Zoo is returning on Jan. 17 and will run from 10 a.m. to noon. The event will be for ages six through nine and will teach Echolocation and how animals that don’t rely on sight move around and find food.

Kids Night Out Valentine’s Edition

The zoo will host a movie night with their parrots on Nov. 14 and 16. The event will be for those parents who want to have a date night but don’t have anyone to watch their kids. The zoo will provide pizza, drinks, cookies, and a movie from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and the night will be for kids ages 6-12..

Valentines Baskets

The zoo is also offering handmade animal-themed baskets for Valentine’s Day and will include four different options of baskets: Smitten($25), Sweetheart ($50), Heart Throb($75), and Soulmate($85). The baskets are available for order now and will help fund animal care at the zoo.

The zoo would also like to remind the community that they will be closed for New Year’s Day.

Find out more about the Amarillo Zoo here.

