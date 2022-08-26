AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Zoo has a few events to keep your children in tune with nature this back-to-school season.

There is a new preschool program for kids ages 3-5 called AEPP (Animal & Environmental Preschool Program). It is a nature-based program designed to connect children to nature through hands-on activities, animal encounters, and inquiry-based learning. AEPP is a six-week program meeting once a week on a designated day and time. The total cost is $100 for the full six weeks.

The Amarillo Zoo is inviting our homeschool families to “Homeschool at the Zoo”. It is a bi-monthly program that invites students 6-12 to explore diverse animal habits and their unique ecosystems.