AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Berkeley Hilliard from the Amarillo Zoo joined Today in Amarillo Friday Morning and brought Eggo the Pancake Tortoise with her.

Hilliard also discussed some Holiday Closures and their upcoming home school at the Zoo.

The Zoo will be closed for the following Holidays:

Thanksgiving

Christmas Day

New Year’s Day

Home School at the Zoo(HATZ):

Homeschool at the Zoo is making its return for its fall session on Nov. 29 and will run from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Find out how the impact one organism can have on an ecosystem with “Forest in a Jar”. Registration is now open and is $5 per child.

Find out more about the Amarillo Zoo here.

