AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Berkeley Hilliard from the Amarillo Zoo joined Today in Amarillo on Friday morning and introduced Betty the Crested Duck.

Hilliard also spent some time discussing some of the zoo’s upcoming events for families to enjoy.

HomeSchool at the Zoo (HATZ)

HomeSchool at the Zoo is returning on Jan. 17 and will run from 10 a.m. to noon. The event will be for ages six through nine and will teach Echolocation and how animals that don’t rely on sight move around and find food.

Kids Night Out Valentine’s Edition

The zoo will host a movie night with their parrots on Nov. 14 and 16. The event will be for those parents who want to have a date night and need childcare for the evening. The zoo will also provide pizza, drinks, cookies, and a movie from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and the night for kids ages 6-12.

Valentine’s Baskets

The zoo is also offering handmade animal-themed baskets for Valentine’s Day and will include four different basket options: Smitten($25), Sweetheart ($50), Heart Throb ($75), and Soulmate ($85). The baskets are available for order now and will help fund animal care at the zoo.

Critters and Canvases

The Amarillo Zoo is also hosting a night of guided painting, bears, snacks, and love for people 18+ years of age. The event will be held on Feb. 10 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and is $35 per person. The zoo said that the event has a BYOB policy and alcoholic beverages are limited to 16 fluid ounces.

Find out more about the Amarillo Zoo here.

