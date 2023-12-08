AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Zoo’s Nichole Robinson, visitor service specialist, and Sydnee Pratt, education coordinator, joined Today in Amarillo with their male boa constrictor, Balboa.

Robinson and Pratt also discussed their upcoming winter camp event at the Zoo.

The Winter Camp will be held on Dec. 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission for the Camp is $20 per student enrolled, according to the Amarillo Zoo.

The event will cover how different animals prepare for winter and react during the cold months. They will also have winter-themed crafts in the afternoon, snacks, and a movie with their birds.

