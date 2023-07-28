AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Nichole Robinson, education coordinator, at the Amarillo Zoo joined Today in Amarillo and gave a look at Max the Eclectus Parrot and also discussed some of the Zoo’s upcoming events.

The Amarillo Zoo is celebrating its cat ambassadors for International Cat Day with special treats and educational chats from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 5. A cat-themed craft station will be available for guests to enjoy including cat face painting.

In addition, attendees will be introduced to some animal ambassadors during the safari show and learn how one can take care of their furry friends. Flyers will also be available from Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare with information on how you can adopt your pawfect addition to the family!

The Zoo will also be hosting one more summer camp for children 6-12 at the end of July.

Their final camp League of Their Own will be held from July 31 to Aug. 4 and will give attendees the opportunity to take a look at superheroes and supervillains and their animal counterparts.

The camp will be $200 for a full day or $125 for a half-day, with before and after care available for attendees.

Find out more about the zoo and its upcoming summer camps here.

