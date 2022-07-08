AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Zoo will be hosting events all through the summer.

July 17 to 24 is National Zookeeper Week. The Amarillo Zoo will have events and activities showing off what it is like to be a Zookeeper as well as competing against the Amarillo Parks and Rec staff in the Zoolympics on July 22, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

From now until August 13, the zoo will have a Safari show at 11 a.m. with some of their education staff. You can meet some of the animal ambassadors up close. They will also have Keeper Chats and Animal Enrichments at 1 p.m. You can follow their Facebook and Instagram to see the full schedule.

In addition, this summer you can get wild at the Amarillo Zoo with their Summer Camps. Children 6-12 years old can sign up for one of the themed camps. Get in touch with your inner scientist with Animals in S.T.E.A.M. from July 11 to 15. And discover various ecosystems with Eco-explorers from August 1 to 5.

You can get tickets and find out more about the zoo over on their website.