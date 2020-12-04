The Amarillo Theatre is ringing in the Holiday Season with the Winter Wonderettes

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Theatre is celebrating the holidays with the Winter Wonderettes. They aim to lift your spirits with music and merriment, featuring a jukebox of holiday classics like “Jingle Bell Rock”, “Sleigh Ride”, “Santa Baby”, “Winter Wonderland”, and many more. The show is rated PG.

They will have shows from Dec. 3 through Dec. 20 at the Amarillo Little Theatre Mainstage.

All patrons will be required to wear a face mask/covering while attending a show.