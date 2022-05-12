AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo SPCA will be holding its annual Muttfest at a new location this year. They will be heading to the Starlight Ranch on Sunday, May 15, from noon to 5 pm.

Muttfest is an afternoon full of free, family fun for dogs and their owners. This will be the 28th year of the event, complete with canine contests, pet-related vendors, a silent auction, and much more. They will also feature food vendors and low-cost vaccinations.

Donations are welcome, with all proceeds going to benefit the Amarillo SPCA as they help to give our local cats and dogs their new forever homes.