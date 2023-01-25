AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department is looking to add more women to the force with a women’s recruiting event. It will be Saturday, Jan. 28 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Amarillo Museum of Art.

They will have Concept 2 rowers on-site for anyone looking to see what the fitness test is like. You can also speak one on one with any of the women officers and get their perspective on any questions or concerns. You will also receive handouts with information on salary, benefits, and vacation time. Laptops will also be available for anyone looking to apply at the event. They will also have an activity room with Police Explorers as monitors if any mothers want or need to bring their kids with them.

The next Civil Service Exam for the 101st Amarillo Police Academy will be Saturday, Feb. 25 and the Academy will begin in May.