AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Community Market is returning to Polk Street beginning on Saturday until Sept. 9.

Every Saturday, the market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at 1000 South Polk, in-front of the Bivins Home.

Opening day of the Community Market will feature a live Zumba class lead by Sabrina Meck Perez starting at 9 a.m. and a live performance from Andy Chase beginning at 10 a.m.

The market will also feature 75 local vendors, including local farmers, gardeners, craft food producers, food trucks, artists, and other creatives.

Admission and parking is free to the public.

