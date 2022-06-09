AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Community Market returns this Saturday, June 11. It will be open from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm at 1000 South Polk St. in downtown Amarillo.

They will have local vendors selling goods grown and made all around the area.

From 8:30 to 12, Texas Master Naturalists will be holding a workshop.

From 9 am to 9:50 am, you can enjoy Zumba with Sabrina Meck Perez.

And from 10 am to 12 pm, you can enjoy music from James Owens.

You can find more information on the Amarillo Community Market website.