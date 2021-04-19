The Amarillo Community Market is returning to its downtown location

The Amarillo Community Market will be returning to their downtown location this year.

The Amarillo Community Market is getting ready to enter its 6th season by returning to 1000 Polk St. in front of the Center City offices. The market offers homegrown, homemade, handcrafted, or hand-created goods made here locally. The market strives to showcase local talent and provide fun activities ranging from fitness and nutrition to arts and crafts.

You can catch the Amarillo Community Market every Saturday this summer from June to Mid-September, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The Amarillo Community Market will be accepting applications from food, produce, and arts and crafts vendors through Friday, April 30. Interested vendors may apply online.