The Amarillo Community Market is hosting a special Harvest Market at the Santa Fe Depot

Center City of Amarillo and the Amarillo Community Market is hosting a special Harvest Market this weekend at the Sante Fe Depot.

They will have A Halloween Pet Costume Contest at 10 am, along with an opportunity to meet Ruckus from the Sod Poodles and Rough from the Wranglers hockey team. The Ice Ranch will also be hosting a public skate from 9 am to 11 am to allow people to check out the new facility and all they have to offer as well.

You can meet local producers and artisans, get to know where their goods come from, and help your community. The Harvest Market will be Saturday, October 23rd at the Santa Fe Depot from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm. Admission and Parking are free.