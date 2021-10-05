The Amarillo Chamber of Commerce Barbecue Cook-off returns

The Amarillo Chamber Barbecue Cook-off is back this week after being canceled last year due to the pandemic. It will be at a new location, now at the Tri-state Fairgrounds in the Amarillo National Center parking lot on Thursday, Oct. 7 from 5 – 8 pm.

The cook-off will feature businesses from all around Amarillo and our area, along with live music from Insufficient Funds. The All-inclusive tickets will be $30 per person in advance through any panhandle ticket outlet or $40 at the gate.

You can get tickets here.