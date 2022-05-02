AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Many people from Amarillo have concerns about the recent increase in property tax appraisals. We had The Chairman of the Governmental Affairs Committee for Amarillo Association of Realtors (AAR), Debbie Walker come on Today in Amarillo on Monday to give us a deeper understanding of what is going on.

According to Walker, the property taxes we pay to the city, county, school, and other taxing entities are actually determined by each entity’s annual budget. If the budgets go up, taxes go up. If budgets go down, taxes would go down. The appraisals we received recently determine what portion of the budget we will pay.

Walker said, if the value of all the property inside the city limits of Amarillo was worth $100 and the annual budget for the city is $1, the tax rate for the city would be 1% of the value of your property. If the property values went up and now all the property is in the city is worth $200 and the budget is still $1, the tax rate lowers to 0.5%. That is the situation that a lot of Amarillo residents are in right now.

Walker stated, taxing entities can approve a budget increase up to 3.5% from the previous year without voter approval, but anything above that amount would need to have voter approval.

If you are looking to protest your appraisal, you can do so until May 23 and you can find the instructions on the tax appraisal sent to you.

You are also encouraged to double-check your tax exemptions and notify the appraisal district if you believe they are eligible for Homestead, age, disability, or any other exemptions.

You can contact any member of the Amarillo Association of Realtors or visit knowyourtaxes.org for more information. You can also read some of our continuing coverage of this issue over here and get a look at the propositions proposing to lower property taxes for some Texans here.