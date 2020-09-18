The 9th Annual Blaze Coffee Ride is this weekend

The 9th annual Blaze Coffee Ride to benefit the Coffee Memorial Blood Center is this Saturday, September 19th.

This ride is in memory of Blaze Coffee who died at the young age of 20 due to complications from a serious industrial accident. It is put on by the Panhandle Wild Hogs with 100% of proceeds going to Coffee Memorial to help with a new bloodmobile.

The ride will begin at the Carson County ag barn with the first bike out starting at 9 am and the last bike leaving at 10 am. The ride is just under 90 miles. The will leave the Carson county ag barn to Clint & Sons in White Deer. Then to the park in Pampa near the animal shelter. Then to Antelope Creek Leather in Borger. And back to Panhandle to eat lunch and draw for prizes.

It is just 25 dollars per rider (paid by cash or check only on the day of the ride). Each rider gets a long-sleeved t-shirt, can koozie, hot dog lunch, and a chance at some great door prizes. It is encouraged that riders bring extra cash for the 50/50 pot and gun raffles.