AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Right off of Highway 287 and sitting in the heart of Thompson Park in Amarillo, is the world of wonder known as Wonderland.

The amusement park is a staple on the High Plains, and just celebrated it’s 71st year of entertaining kids and adults alike.

This morning on The 806, we caught up with Rebecca Parker, the granddaughter of Paul and Althea Roads, the founders who brought the world of imagination and wonder, right here to the Yellow City.