AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Since 2018, the Xcape Room Warehouse has been giving thrills, chills, and maybe even a few scares as they make you find clues and think, to make your escape from one of their rooms.

From a room based off of the “Taken” movie franchise, to an alien escape in “Area 52”, to the wild wild west in the saloon room, your brain will definitely get a workout.

On this edition of The 806, we caught up with the brains behind the operation.

The Xcape Room Warehouse is available by reservation only. To book a room, click here.