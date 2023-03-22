AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — When you think about the sports scene in Amarillo, hockey might not be the first one that comes to mind.

But make no mistake, the Yellow City definitely has a place in its heart for the rink.

From the original Wranglers back in the ’60s and ’70s, to the Rattlers in the ’90s, the Gorillas in the early 2000s, to the Bulls back in 2010, to the current version of the Wranglers starting in 2021, Amarillo loves some hockey.

As members of the North American Hockey League, the Wranglers average about 3200 fans per game, and on this edition of The 806, we get to meet some of these cowboys on ice.