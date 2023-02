AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — When it comes to authentic Mexican food, you can find a number of places on Amarillo Boulevard.

But what if you live on the south side and you get that craving?

The good people at the Tacosnayarit food truck have you covered, with some authentic Central Mexican food.

On this edition of The 806, we take a visit to this small gem in South Amarillo.