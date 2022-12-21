AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Haley Sparks has overcome numerous obstacles, both on the track and in life.

She’s battled anorexia and body dysmorphia in the past, and she used the strength forged from those struggles to start her own coaching business.

Sparks said finding the beauty in her flaws is what drives her to help others reach their goals, in fitness and in life.

On this edition of The 806, we sat down with her to find out all about her business, Sparks Transform Nutrition.

For more information, you can reach Sparks here, or here.