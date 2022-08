AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It’s a problem that far too many kids here in the Amarillo area face on a daily basis, wondering where their next meal will come from.

Each day across the High Plains, thousands of kids sit in classrooms trying to focus and pay attention, but that’s almost impossible on an empty stomach.

This morning on The 806, we hung out with the good people over at Snack Pak 4 Kids, a local non-profit working to make a difference for hungry kids and their families.