AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Michael and Jonathan Standefer opened Sad Monkey Mercantile in November 2022 as a place for people to hang out before you head to Palo Duro Canyon, or after coming back from a long day of hiking.

The idea started as a distillery, but morphed into a bit of a restaurant, hangout spot, camping goods store, and even a venue for weddings and concerts.

On this edition The 806, we head out to Canyon to check it out.

For more information on Sad Monkey Mercantile, head on over to their website here.