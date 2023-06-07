AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — For many of us, our purpose tends to find us in the most unconventional of ways, and we usually have to do something extraordinary to get it.

For Samuel and Jennifer Hale, their purpose found them in the form of a pizza, brick oven pizza to be more specific.

It started off on a single axle trailer, blossomed into a custom made truck, and took plenty of passion, and a whole lot of prayer and faith to get this thing cooking.

On this edition of The 806, we hit the road with Reagan’s Brick Oven, and find purpose in pizza.

