AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Pondaseta Brewing Co. started giving Amarilloans a unique brewing experience back in 2018, and since then, they’ve released hundreds of unique beers, and they have no intention of slowing down.

On this edition of The 806, we get an inside look at what’s brewing.

Both owners want to emphasize, if you choose to consume beer or alcohol in any form, be responsible. It’s not worth risking injury or death to you or someone else.